SWAIN, ROSEMARY V.
On Monday, November 11, 2019, Rosemary V. Swain went home to be with her Lord. We are grateful that after much struggle, she is finally where she has desired to be, celebrating eternal life. Both her daughters, Kim and Sarah as well as her granddaughter, Rosie were by her side. She was 75.
'Therefore we do not lose heart. Though outwardly we are wasting away, yet inwardly we are being renewed day by day. For our light and momentary troubles are achieving for us an eternal glory that far outweighs them all. So we fix our eyes not on what is seen, but on what is unseen, since what is seen is temporary, but what is unseen is eternal.' (2 Corinthians 4:16-18)
Rosemary is survived by her two daughters and grandchildren, Kimberley and Steve Gregg, Calvin, Jack Rosie, and Nate, Gregg; Sarah and Jeff Portugal, Andrew Miller and Aden Portugal; her sister, Suzan Chamberlayne; Rosemary's nieces; nephews as well as their families. Charlie and Bernadette Corcoran, William, Allie and James Fusco and Zach Corcoran; Matt Chamberlayne and Laurel Sole, Anaya, Lucia, and Bethany Chamberlayne ; and Carolyn Chamberlayne; extended cousins, Charles and Lisa Swain and Michael Sparkes.
Rosemary was born in Elgin, Scotland during WWII, spent her early years in the Middle East and remainder of her childhood in Chevy Chase, Maryland. After graduating from Holton-Arms Preparatory school, she received an undergraduate degree from Mary Washington University and M. Ed from University of Florida. She resided in Gainesville for over 45 years.
Rosemary dearly loved her Creekside Community Church family including any mission opportunity to serve in Haiti. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to the Rosemary Swain Haiti fund through the Creekside.com home page under the GIVE section in the top right hand side of the home page.
A Memorial Service will be scheduled in the spring of 2020.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019