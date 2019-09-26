|
|
WEBB-JACKSON,
ROSEMERY
Mrs. Rosemery Webb-Jackson age 70, passed away September 19, 2019 at UF Health Shands Hospital. Mrs. Jackson move to Alachua from Olustee, FL in 1977. She attended school in MacClenny, FL and was a graduate of Keller High School, class of 1967. Mrs. Jackson was a member of Grace Victory Holiness Church in Valdosta, GA.
She is survived by her husband; Phillip Jackson, Alachua, FL, children; Herbert White, IV (Katrenca), Fatreshsia Maxwell, both of Ocala, FL, Phillip Jackson, III, Boston, MA, Yolanda White, Valdosta, GA, Titaus Haynes, Gainesville, FL, Natalie Edwards (Ken), Alachua, FL, Lavette Jackson, Atlanta, GA, siblings; John L. Morgan(Nazola), Jacksonville, FL, Morris Morgan (Crese), Verdell Morgan, Cynthia Taylor (Samuel), both of Lake City, FL, thirteen grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Jackson will be held 11:00am, Saturday September 28, 2019 at the Female Protective Temple, Pastor Robert Daniels, officiating; burial will follow in Newnansville Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Mrs. Jackson will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm, and on Saturday at the Temple from 10:00am until the hour of Service.
Family and friends are asked to meet on Saturday at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Jackson, 15923 N.W. 141st St., Alachua, FL, at 10:00am to form the Cortege.
'A CHESTNUT SERVICE'
Published in Gainesville Sun from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019