Home

POWERED BY

Services
D Williams Mortuary Services
6120 SW 13th Street
Gainesville, FL 32608
(352) 204-2381
Wake
Friday, May 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Re-deeming Faith & Anointing Church
5619 SW 63rd Blvd.
Gainesville, FL
View Map
Service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Peters Missionary Baptist Church
17026 SW 83rd Ave
Archer, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ROSETTA ROBINSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROSETTA ROBINSON


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
ROSETTA ROBINSON Obituary
ROBINSON, ROSETTA "ROSE"
(1934-2019)
Rosetta, 85, of Archer, Florida. She is survived by her husband, Joe Robinson, five daughters - Dorothy Roundtree and Jacquelene Polke, Archer, FL, Loretha Cleveland, St. Petersburg FL, Cynthia Williams (Edward), Panama City, FL, Janice Harrell (Eric), Gainesville, FL and one son - Theodore Robinson, Nashville, Tennessee. Rosetta will be greatly missed by 15 awesome grandchildren, 11 blossoming great grandchildren, one very special cousin (Blanche Hicks), and a host of sorrowing nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Services will be held at St. Peters Missionary Baptist Church, 17026 SW 83rd Ave., Archer, Florida 32618 on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. The Wake will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Re-deeming Faith & Anointing Church, 5619 SW 63rd Blvd., Gainesville, Florida 32608. 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Services of Excellence will be under the direction of D. Williams Mortuary Services, LLC (6120 SW 13th Street Gainesville, Florida 32608). Floral Arrangements will be accepted at D. Wil-iams Mortuary Services, LLC on Friday between the hours of
10:00 am- 6:00 pm.
dwilliamsmortuary.com
(352) 204-2381
Daphina-Carnegie-Williams, L.F.D.E/co-owner
Alphonso Williams
"Serving with a Spirit of Excellence"
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 9 to May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now