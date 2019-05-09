|
|
ROBINSON, ROSETTA "ROSE"
(1934-2019)
Rosetta, 85, of Archer, Florida. She is survived by her husband, Joe Robinson, five daughters - Dorothy Roundtree and Jacquelene Polke, Archer, FL, Loretha Cleveland, St. Petersburg FL, Cynthia Williams (Edward), Panama City, FL, Janice Harrell (Eric), Gainesville, FL and one son - Theodore Robinson, Nashville, Tennessee. Rosetta will be greatly missed by 15 awesome grandchildren, 11 blossoming great grandchildren, one very special cousin (Blanche Hicks), and a host of sorrowing nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Services will be held at St. Peters Missionary Baptist Church, 17026 SW 83rd Ave., Archer, Florida 32618 on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. The Wake will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Re-deeming Faith & Anointing Church, 5619 SW 63rd Blvd., Gainesville, Florida 32608. 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Services of Excellence will be under the direction of D. Williams Mortuary Services, LLC (6120 SW 13th Street Gainesville, Florida 32608). Floral Arrangements will be accepted at D. Wil-iams Mortuary Services, LLC on Friday between the hours of
10:00 am- 6:00 pm.
dwilliamsmortuary.com
(352) 204-2381
Daphina-Carnegie-Williams, L.F.D.E/co-owner
Alphonso Williams
"Serving with a Spirit of Excellence"
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 9 to May 10, 2019