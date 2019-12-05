|
TERRY, ROSETTA, 81
Rosetta Terry transitioned on November 30, 2019. She was a member of St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, Archer, FL. Survived by her children, William W. Lee (Dorothy), Jo Ann Sallet (Harry Jr), Dwight Terry (Shirlene) and Frederick Terry (Michelle); 17 grands, 12 great grands; devoted niece, Linda Ellis, Gainesville, FL; her in laws, Rev. Fred Terry (Catherine), Ernest Terry and Jim Terry (Josie) all of Alachua, FL.
Viewing on Friday at Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home 727 NW 2 St. Gainesville 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. Celebration of Life Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the Female Protective Temple, 12610 NW 39th Ave, Gainesville, FL, Rev. Samuel Neal is Officiating. Viewing 10:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. Saturday at The Female Protective Temple. No viewing after the eulogy. Burial will be in St. Matthews Cemetery, Alachua, FL.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019