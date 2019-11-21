|
GUIDER, ELDER ROSIE LEE
Elder Rosie Lee Guider passed away on November 13th, 2019 at North Florida Regional Hospital at the age of 60. A native of Indianola, Mississippi, she lived in Gainesville for thirty years. Elder Guider was an active member and Ordained Minister at The Abundance of Praise Ministry Apostle and Overseer, Linda Williams. She retired from the Alachua County School Board in Gainesville, FL, and was an entrepreneur and avid fisher.
Her husband Jerome Farris Jr. and son, Antonio Guider preceded her in death.
She leaves to cherish her memories, her son's; Terry (Africa) Guider, and Darrick Carter, both of Gainesville, FL, daughters; Tyneshia Guider and Alexis Perry, both of Indianola, MS, grandchildren; Jacoby Guider, Queen and Assata Rellevent, both of Gainesville, FL.
Funeral services for Elder Guider will be held 11:00am, Saturday, November 23rd, 2019 at Abiding Faith Christian Church, Pastor John Cowart, Pastor, Bishop Corry Williams, Eulogist. Burial will follow at Grasslawn Cemetery in Gainesville, FL. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Elder Guider will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm, the family will receive friends from 5:000pm until 7:00pm. Family and friends are asked to meet on Saturday at the home of Elder Guider, 2051 N.W. 33rd Ave., Gainesville, at 10:15am to form the Cortege.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019