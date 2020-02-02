|
SLATER, ROSLYN C.
January 16, 1931 -
January 31, 2020
Roslyn C. Slater peacefully passed away on January 31, 2020 at Haven Hospice. Survived by husband, Phillip; Daughters: Natalie Slater and Elisa Rusonis; sister, Bea Curtis; granddaughters, Shana Iles, Erin Rusonis, Alana Rusonis, Rachel Rusonis; sister-in-law, Barbara Oberlander; nieces and nephews, Jonathan Oberlander, Beth Oberlander, Karen Curtis; great niece Dalia Dryden.
Born in New York, Roz grew up in New Hampshire. Graduated from the University of New Hampshire and received her MSW from Florida State in 1958. She worked in the field of Social Work in Miami, Fl becoming the chief psychiatric social worker at the Children's Psychiatric Clinic, joined the staff at Barry University School of Social Work later teaching courses in Treatment of Children. She entered private practice until retirement. Upon coming to Gainesville, she joined the Meridian Board of Directors where she served as Secretary and later served as a member emerita until her death. She was a docent at the Harn Museum for many years and helped develop the Museum's Art for Life Program. Instrumental in forming the Jewish Newcomers group, also a member of the B'Nai Israel Sisterhood, and the organization's Book Club.
She enjoyed travel, art, theatre, spending time with family and friends. She was a devoted grandmother. She was a kind, thoughtful, sensitive, friendly person who will be missed by many who knew her.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 3, 2020, at Congregation B'Nai Israel, 3830 NW 16th Blvd. at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow in B'Nai Israel Cemetery.
Donations in Roz's name may be made to the Harn, Meridian Behavioral Healthcare or to . Please visit her memorial page at
