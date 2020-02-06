|
DAVIS, ROY
Roy Davis, 71 of Gainesville, FL passed with peace and grace on January 23, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer at Haven Hospice. Roy was born in Alachua County, graduated from Gainesville High in 1967. He served three years in the US Army, employed by Flowers Baking Co. for 23 years. He was of the Baptist Faith. Survived by his loving wife of 47 years LaVerne Davis, daughter Kay Mainor, granddaughters Amber Baucom, Chasity Osteen (Andy) and five great grandchildren. He is also survived by three brothers Bobby (Carol), Woody (Marsha), Lacon (Debby) and sister-in-law Kathy Davis. Preceded in death by his parents John & Delphia Davis, brothers Harry and Wesley Davis.
A celebration of life will be held at Antioch Baptist Church on February 8, 2020 at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to Haven Hospice in Gainesville.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020