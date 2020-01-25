Home

POWERED BY

Services
Knauff Funeral Homes - Chiefland
715 West Park Avenue
Chiefland, FL 32626
(352) 493-4777
Resources
More Obituaries for ROY WILLIAMS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROY DENTON WILLIAMS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROY DENTON WILLIAMS Obituary
WILLIAMS, ROY DENTON
Roy Denton Williams, resident of Chiefland, Florida, passed away on January 23, 2020 in Chiefland. He was 79. Roy was born in Rockwood, Tennessee to William and Betty Williams on May 28, 1940. He worked as a truck driver for the Levy County Road Department for many years.
Roy is preceded in death by his wife Jo Ellen.
He is survived by his sons, Jo Williams of Chiefland, Hank Williams of Reddick, daughters, Darlene Arrington, of Trenton, Donna Miller of Chiefland, brother, Daril Webb of Trenton and sister, Pearl Smith of Chiefland. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
Services for Mr. Williams will be held Monday, January 27, 2020 at the Knauff Funeral Home in Chiefland at 2pm with Everette Heaton officiating. Burial will follow at the Shady Grove Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Trenton. Visitation will be held Sunday, January 26, 2020 at the Knauff Funeral Home in Chiefland from 4-6 pm.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -