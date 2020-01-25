|
WILLIAMS, ROY DENTON
Roy Denton Williams, resident of Chiefland, Florida, passed away on January 23, 2020 in Chiefland. He was 79. Roy was born in Rockwood, Tennessee to William and Betty Williams on May 28, 1940. He worked as a truck driver for the Levy County Road Department for many years.
Roy is preceded in death by his wife Jo Ellen.
He is survived by his sons, Jo Williams of Chiefland, Hank Williams of Reddick, daughters, Darlene Arrington, of Trenton, Donna Miller of Chiefland, brother, Daril Webb of Trenton and sister, Pearl Smith of Chiefland. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
Services for Mr. Williams will be held Monday, January 27, 2020 at the Knauff Funeral Home in Chiefland at 2pm with Everette Heaton officiating. Burial will follow at the Shady Grove Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Trenton. Visitation will be held Sunday, January 26, 2020 at the Knauff Funeral Home in Chiefland from 4-6 pm.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020