HENRY, ROY
Roy Henry, 34, a former resident of Trenton, Florida passed away in Indiana on December 25, 2019. He is survived by daughter, Albrie Beck; brother, Deliwone Henry Sr.; sisters, Robin Sims and Charlene Matthews. He was preceded in death by his mother Elaine Davis and father Henry Henry, brothers, Sidney Henry and Stephen Davis. Service arrangements were provided by: Fredrick and Son McClure Vincennes, IN. The family will be getting with family and friends at a later date with other memorial information.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020