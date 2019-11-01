Home

Archer Funeral Home
55 N Lake Ave
Lake Butler, FL 32054
386-496-2008
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Archer Funeral Home
55 N Lake Ave
Lake Butler, FL 32054
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Russell Baptist Church
2299 Sandridge Road
Green Cove Springs, FL
ROY K. BRANNEN


1930 - 2019
ROY K. BRANNEN Obituary
BRANNEN, ROY K.
Roy K. Brannen, age 89, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at his home. He was born September 22, 1930 in Lake Butler, Florida. He served Honorably in the United States Air Force and retired from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Civil Service.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Claudette Brannen, and children Rita S. Calley, Billy Brannen, Wiley S. Brannen, and Lee G. Brannen. He was a grandfather of 9, and a great grandfather of 14. He loved the Lord, and will be forever missed by all that loved him.
Visitation will be from 4:00 to 6:00 pm, Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Archer Funeral Home, 55 North Lake Avenue, Lake Butler, FL 32054. Additional visitation will be held at 10:00 am, Monday, November 4, 2019 followed by Funeral Services at 11:00 am, at Russell Baptist Church, 2299 Sandridge Road, Green Cove Springs, FL 32043.
Arrangements are under the care of Archer Funeral Home.
386-496-2008.
www.archerfuneralhome.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019
