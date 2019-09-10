|
KING, ROY W.
Early on the morning of Friday, August 30th, Dr. Roy W. King passed away at age 86 of natural causes at Haven Hospice in Gainesville. Roy retired about 20 years ago after ably serving the Department of Chemistry at the University of Florida as an Assistant Research Scientist since joining its faculty in fall, 1969. Roy's duties included the oversight and maintenance of virtually all of the Chemistry Department's major instrumentation, including the Department's NMR and Mass Spectrometer facilities. Each year, he also taught the Organic Spectroscopy course to interested graduate and undergraduate students, and during his long career at UF, he collaborated with numerous other faculty on research projects involving his areas of expertise. Such collaborations, along with his own individual research led to 67 research publications. Roy was born in Liverpool, England and received his undergraduate and graduate education from Cambridge University, where he received his Ph. D. in 1958. Roy was preceded in death by his wife of 41 years, Ann Huffman King. He will be remembered by his many friends and colleagues as a vibrant scientist who loved his work and enjoyed working with all fellow faculty and students who sought his assistance over the course of his career. His jovial manner and unique perspective on life will be sorely missed. A memorial service for Roy has been scheduled at E. T. York Haven Hospice at 4200 NW 90th Blvd (off NW 39th Avenue), on Thursday, September 12th, at 4 pm, so that his many friends may join together to celebrate his life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Roy's name to Bahamian Hurricane relief.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019