RUBY B. COX
COX, RUBY B.
Ruby B. Cox, 95, of Gainesville, Fl passed away on August 15, 2020 at North Florida Regional Hospital. She was born on April 4, 1925 in Cooleemee, NC to Samuel and Lillie Jarvis Bailey. She left her hometown to become a nurse, and while serving as an Air Force nurse she met a patient, William Ansel Cox, who became her husband in 1952. Ansel was a career Air Force officer, so they moved often during their marriage. During this time, Ruby worked as an RN on and off as she and her husband raised their two sons. In 1974, they settled in Gainesville, Fl. An avid reader, Ruby volunteered at Friends of the Library for 25 years. She loved to travel and she was a long-time member of Trinity United Methodist Church. Ruby, known to many as 'Ms. Ruby' was a beautiful soul. She was kind, caring, thoughtful, and very independent and she endeared herself to so many. She was well-loved by friends and family alike. Ruby was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and three brothers Clarence, Eugene and Kenneth, better known as Bud. She is survived by sons Alan Cox (Dawn) and Tom Cox (Kathy) and grandchildren, Phillip Cox and Hayley Cox. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Forest Meadows Funeral Home, 725 NW 23rd Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32609.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020.
Forest Meadows Funeral Home
725 NW 23rd Avenue
Gainesville, FL 32609
