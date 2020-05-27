BECKHAM,RUBY EDNA NOBLESRuby Edna Nobles Beckham, age 86 of Hawthorne passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020. She was born April 24, 1934 in Hawthorne, FL to Benny and Susie Register Nobles.Mrs. Beckham worked in the Lunchroom at Hawthorne High School in the 1960's, then in the 1970's she worked at Publix on 13th Street and then she had a home daycare in the 1980's. She loved gardening and was a member of Eden Baptist Church.Mrs. Beckham is survived by her daughter, Edna Juanita Beckham Murwin and her husband Bob; two grandchildren, Lisa Wallace, Melissa Bates and her husband, Marlon; four great grandchildren, Brantley, Reagan, Jessie and Madisyn.She was preceded in death by brothers, Albert Lee Nobles and William 'Pete' Nobles, sisters, Pearl Nobles Nose and Evelyn Nobles McCormick.A Private Graveside Service for the family will be held at Providence United Methodist Church Cemetery in Windsor with Pastor Jim Blevins officiating. Please visit her memorial page atwww.williamsthomasFOR FURTHER INFORMATIONWILLIAMS-THOMASHAWTHORNE352-376-7556