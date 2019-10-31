Home

RUBY EMBRY WILLIAMS

WILLIAMS, RUBY EMBRY
Ruby Embry Williams, age 85, a resident of Pontiac, Michigan, who moved to Gainesville, Florida in 2003 due to her decline in health, entered into eternal peace on October 25, 2019 at the Plaza Health & Rehab Center (of Gainesville).
Endearing Memories will remain within the hearts of her loving son - Kenneth Platt (& Lillie) of Gainesville, FL; (daughter - Sheila Platt Foster preceded her in death); grandchildren - Keila Covington, Cassandra Platt, Geovonni Foster, Andrea Foster and Tiana Foster; 7 great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, cousins & friends.
Arrangements Entrusted To DUNCAN BROTHERS'
FUNERAL HOME
428 NW 8TH St
Gainesville, FL
Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
