ROUSE, RUBY LEE
Ruby Lee Rouse of Gainesville FL will be greatly missed by her children; Charles Williams (Pauline), Nathaniel Williams (Natherine), Carole 'Yvonne' Malone (Edwin), Annie Jean McDonald, Thomasine McPhadden, Willie Young, Jr. (Chery), Arthur Young (Liz). All of Gainesville, Fl. Sharon Stephens (Gainesville Fl,) Rudolph Stephens (Sheila) of Orlando Fl, James Stephens (Devaughn) of Williston. Kenneth Stephens (Minister Phyllis) of Williston, Fl and Arlene Stephens (Gainesville, Fl) & twenty-nine grandchildren. The family of Ruby Rouse would like to invite family and friends to celebrate a great woman who was loved by many on January 18, 2020, 11:00am, Jerusalem Church of God by Faith (1230 NE 156th Ave, Gainesville Fl 32609). Viewing will be held Friday, January 17, 2020 at the funeral home in the Clarence Williams, lll Memorial Chapel from 3:30 pm - 6:30 pm. Services of Excellence are under the direction of D. Williams Mortuary Services (6120 SW 13th Street Gainesville, Fl. 32608).
Dwilliamsmortuary.com
352-204-2381
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020