RUBY MAE GRIFFIN
GRIFFIN, RUBY MAE 81
Ruby M Griffin of Gainesville, FL, transitioned on August 12, 2020. She was a retired Dry Cleaning Presser. Viewing will be Friday, August 21, 2020, 2 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home 21400 SE Hawthorne Rd, Hawthorne, FL. Home Going Celebration Service will be held 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Hawthorne Cemetery, Hawthorne, FL, Bishop Dr. Percy C. Days Jr., Officiating. The cortege will form at Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home of Hawthorne 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Viewing
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home
AUG
22
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Hawthorne Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home
21400 SE Hawthorne Rd
Hawthorne, FL 32640
(352) 481-2903
