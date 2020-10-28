1/1
Ruby Mae Pearson
Hawthorne - Ruby Mae Pearson, 97 of Hawthorne, transitioned October 25, 2020. She was a Caretaker and Member of Gilgal Baptist Church, Hawthorne, FL. Preceded in death by Husband, Dewey Pearson; daughters, Vera Mae Pearson, Christine DuBois (Napoleon Sr.) and Lacie Spry; and grandchildren, Gwendolyn, Reginald, and Thomas Jr.
Survived by her children, Frank Pearson, Betty Williams of Miami, FL, Mary Ivey (Clarence), Hawthorne, FL, Gracie Walker (Elijah), Warner Robbins, GA, Bessie Pearson, Ulysses Pearson, of Hawthorne, FL, Horrise Pearson (Brenda), Atlanta, GA, and Tony Pearson (Ellen), Hawthorne, FL; a son-in-law, Arthur Spry, Warner Robbins, GA; and a host of grands, great grands, and great-great grands, other relatives and friends.
Celebration of Life Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Gilgal Cemetery, Hawthorne, FL, Rev. Eugene Herring is officiating. Burial to follow. Viewing on Friday 3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home of Hawthorne and Staurday at the graveside. The cortege will form at Mary Ann and Clarence Ivey's home 10:00 a.m. Saturday. PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME OF HAWTHORNE.

Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
