WARWICK, RUBY MARIE
Mrs. Ruby Marie Warwick, 84, longtime resident of Gainesville, Florida, died Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at her home following a long illness.
Mrs. Warwick was born on December 11, 1934 in Beardsfork, West Virginia to the late Danny and Estella Absher, and had lived in the Gainesville area for most of her life. She was a homemaker and a member of Christian Life World Church; but the most important part of her life was her family. She was the strength of the family, the one always looking out for others, always there when someone was sick, always there when someone needed advice or when a new a baby was added to the family. She was an angel, and as she said, "the richest woman on earth." Above all, Ruby lived her life for the Lord.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Mr. Charles L. Warwick, Sr.; and by two sons, Charles L. Warwick, II and William Warwick, and by two brothers, Danny Absher and Paul Absher.
She is survived by her nine surviving children; Emsley Warwick, Sherrill Bryant, Daniel Warwick, Malania Bryant, Rebecca Thompson, Edna Bryan, Brenda Lanham, Rosetta Dejean and Patricia Overby; one sister, Claudia Toris; three brothers, Charles Absher, Jack Absher and Roy Absher, thirty-four grandchildren, sixty great grandchildren and 10 great-great grandchildren also survive.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at 2:00 P.M., in the Christian Life World Church, 12000 SW Archer Road, Gainesville, with Pastor Robin Roberts, officiating. Graveside services will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 11:00 A.M., in Evergreen Cemetery, Gainesville. The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 5 to 7:00 P.M., in the Williams-Thomas Funeral Home Downtown, 404 North Main Street, Gainesville. Please visit her memorial page at:
www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019