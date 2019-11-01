Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams-Thomas Funeral Home Downtown
404 North Main Street
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 376-7556
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Williams-Thomas Funeral Home Downtown
404 North Main Street
Gainesville, FL 32601
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Christian Life World Church
12000 SW Archer Road,
Gainesville, FL
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Evergreen Cemetery,
Resources
More Obituaries for RUBY WARWICK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RUBY MARIE WARWICK


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RUBY MARIE WARWICK Obituary
WARWICK, RUBY MARIE
Mrs. Ruby Marie Warwick, 84, longtime resident of Gainesville, Florida, died Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at her home following a long illness.
Mrs. Warwick was born on December 11, 1934 in Beardsfork, West Virginia to the late Danny and Estella Absher, and had lived in the Gainesville area for most of her life. She was a homemaker and a member of Christian Life World Church; but the most important part of her life was her family. She was the strength of the family, the one always looking out for others, always there when someone was sick, always there when someone needed advice or when a new a baby was added to the family. She was an angel, and as she said, "the richest woman on earth." Above all, Ruby lived her life for the Lord.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Mr. Charles L. Warwick, Sr.; and by two sons, Charles L. Warwick, II and William Warwick, and by two brothers, Danny Absher and Paul Absher.
She is survived by her nine surviving children; Emsley Warwick, Sherrill Bryant, Daniel Warwick, Malania Bryant, Rebecca Thompson, Edna Bryan, Brenda Lanham, Rosetta Dejean and Patricia Overby; one sister, Claudia Toris; three brothers, Charles Absher, Jack Absher and Roy Absher, thirty-four grandchildren, sixty great grandchildren and 10 great-great grandchildren also survive.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at 2:00 P.M., in the Christian Life World Church, 12000 SW Archer Road, Gainesville, with Pastor Robin Roberts, officiating. Graveside services will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 11:00 A.M., in Evergreen Cemetery, Gainesville. The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 5 to 7:00 P.M., in the Williams-Thomas Funeral Home Downtown, 404 North Main Street, Gainesville. Please visit her memorial page at:
www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
WILLIAMS-THOMAS
DOWNTOWN
(352) 376-7556
Published in Gainesville Sun from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RUBY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Williams-Thomas Funeral Home Downtown
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -