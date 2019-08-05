|
BUSH, RUBY W.
Ruby W. Bush, age 84, passed away Friday, August 2, 2019 at North Florida Rehabilitation and Specialty Care in Gainesville. She was born May 7, 1935 in Otter Creek, Florida to George and Ollie White. She retired from Tacachale after over 30 years as a dental hygienist. Ruby loved the Lord, her family, and cooking.
She is survived by her brother, George White of Orlando, FL; sons, Jimmy Silas and Mary, Ronnie Silas and Joni Hegert, and Rusty Bush; grandchildren, Chris and Judy Silas, Ruby Silas, Kyle Silas, Kaylee Silas, Theresa Bush, and Rebecca Silas; great grandchildren, Jessica Hardyman, Coen Silas, Ryliegh and Elizabeth Bush, Naomi Smith, Nathan Ertle, and Chaz Piper, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Graveside Service will be held Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Memorial Park East, 3700 SE Hawthorne Rd. The family will receive friends for one half hour prior to the service, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Please visit her memorial page at
