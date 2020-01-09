|
|
BEAL-FITZGERALD,
DR. RUBYE M.
Dr. Rubye Beal-Fitzgerald, retired college and university professor and administrator, and retired psychologist died Monday, January 6, 2020.
Born in Gainesville on October 29, 1930, Dr. Beal-Fitzgerald lived most of her life in Florida. She earned her Bachelor's and Master's Degree, and a Doctorate in Counseling Psychology from the University of Florida where she graduated with highest honors. When a sophomore, she was named one of the top eighteen academic scholars at the university and was awarded the prestigious J. Hillis Miller Scholarship.
Dr. Beal-Fitzgerald was a pioneer in the community college system of Florida serving as a teacher, counselor and administrator at Miami-Dade, Santa Fe, and Valencia Colleges. At Valencia, she served as Academic Dean of the East Campus. Her university experience included Professor of Psychology at Nicholls State University, Thibodaux, Louisiana; Visiting Psychology Professor at Appalachian State University, Boone, North Carolina; and adjunct professor at the University of Florida. She was also a Dean at Western Kentucky University, Bowling Green, Kentucky. During the last decade of Dr. Beal-Fitzgerald's career, she left the university setting and worked as a full-time psychologist specializing in adult and geriatric psychology. She was a popular motivational speaker for many conferences and organizations throughout the Southeast. She conducted numerous training and leadership seminars for federal, local and state governments, school systems, and businesses.
A member of many professional and service organizations, Dr. Beal-Fitzgerald was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, the Fishermen Sunday School Class, GHS Has Beens, WOW, and Altrusa. She was a former member of Kiwanis, Gainesville Woman's Club, and American and Florida Psychological Associations. A graduate of Leadership Gainesville, she served on the Chamber's Board of Directors 1989-1991.
Dr. Beal-Fitzgerald was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Mattie Lee McGlynn; her brother, William Russell McGlynn; her husband Dr. Paul W. Fitzgerald; and her son, Joe Frank Beal, Jr.
Survivors include daughter Nancy Beal Blitch and her husband, Jesse E. Blitch of Gainesville; a grandson, Lucas Lawrence Revell of Gainesville.
Those who wish to remember her may make a memorial contribution in Dr. Rubye Beal-Fitzgerald's memory to the Florida Sheriff's Youth Ranches, P. O. Box 2000, Boy's Ranch, Florida 32064.
Funeral services will be held Friday, January 10, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of WILLIAMS-THOMAS FUNERAL HOME DOWNTOWN, 404 North Main Street with Rev. Marvin McMillan officiating. The family will receive friends Friday starting at 1:30 to 2:00 p.m. Burial will be private. Please visit her memorial page at
www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
WILLIAMS-THOMAS
DOWNTOWN
352-376-7556
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020