ROBINSON, SR., RUFUS
Mr. Rufus Robinson, Sr., age 82, passed away December 31, 2019 at his home in Gainesville, FL. Mr. Robinson was a member of Mt. Hermon Missionary Baptist Church. He served in the United States Army, and was employed with Dampier Septic Tanks, Inc. Mr. Robinson was preceded in death by his son, Benjamin Haywood.
He is survived by his wife, Lizzie Robinson, Gainesville, FL, children; Barry Anderson, Kathy Anderson Yates, both of Camilla, GA, Gerald White, Stacey White, Joey Robinson (Phyllis), Sr., Rufus Robinson, Jr., Elizabeth Robinson, Lashawna Robinson(Richard), Renita Robinson Hannibal(James), Tameeka Robinson Hicks, all of Gainesville, FL, siblings; James Mack Robinson, Camilla GA, Lula Mae Ward, Tennie Jackson, both of Tallahassee, FL, twenty-seven grandchildren, and numerous great grandchildren.
Funeral Services for Mr. Robinson will be held, 10:30am. Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Mt. Hermon Missionary Baptist Church, Rev. Terry Dorsey, Eulogist; burial will follow in the Jacksonville National Cemetery, Jacksonville, FL. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Ave., Gainesville, FL. Mr. Robinson will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm. Family and friends are asked to meet on Wednesday at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Robinson, 3004 N.E. 10th St., Gainesville, at 9:45am to form the Cortege.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020