|
|
O'NEAL,
RUSSELL BERNARD
Russell Bernard O'Neal, age 55, son of the late Cornelius & Henrietta Gilmore-O'Neal, retired Mobil Home Installer and 1982 Graduate of Buchholz High School where he was an avid Football Player, left this earthly scene on February 16, 2019 during a brief stay at Shands Hospital.
The Homegoing Celebration will be held 11:00AM Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Greater Bell United Methodist Church (Brooker, FL) where Reverend Mary Jackson is Pastor, with Elder Earl Hill delivering the Eulogy. The Burial will follow at Rhuta Branch Cemetery. Mr. O'Neal will be viewed at the Funeral Home on Friday 2:00-7:00PM - At the Church on Saturday 30 Minutes prior to the Services - And with the Processional.
Fond Memories will remain with his daughter - Larissa O'Neal; 3 grandsons - Micah, Michaiah and Josiah; step daughters - (LaShawn Mack - deceased) and Jametta Joseph (all of Gainesville, FL); siblings - Eddie Lockhardt, Ricky (& Faye) O'Neal and (Annie - deceased) & James Worthy; aunts - Burnita Robinson (& Milton) and Lorene Gilmore of Gainesville, FL (with a Special Aunt - Wetona G. Johnson of Alachua, FL), uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins & friends.
Arrangements Entrusted To DUNCAN BROTHERS'
FUNERAL HOME
428 NW 8TH St
Gainesville, FL
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019