HARRIS, JR., RUSSELL
"RUSTY" EUGENE
Russell "Rusty" Eugene Harris, Jr., age 42, of Hawthorne, Florida passed away October 10, 2019. He was born March 2, 1977 in Palatka, Florida to Russell Eugene Harris, Sr. and Carol Sue Dixon. Rusty worked as a Superintendent at Pressure Point Waterproofing, Inc. He liked motorcycle racing, four-wheeling and mudding; but most of all Rusty enjoyed anything to do with the water, especially skiing, surfing and saltwater fishing. Rusty loved his family dearly and especially loved spending time with his children. He is preceded in death by his mother.
Rusty is survived by his fiancee of 16 years, Sarah Elizabeth Morgan of Palatka, FL; father, Russell Eugene (Terri) Harris, Sr. of Lochloosa, FL; children, Russell Eugene Harris III, Riley Morgan Harris, Brylee Elizabeth Harris, and Ryan Michael Harris; brothers, William Joseph (Heather) Seuell of Mayport, FL; sisters, Ali Harris of Lochloosa, FL and Carol Sue Seuell of Palatka, FL.
A Celebration of Rusty's Life will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Archie Tanner Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow at Conner Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the care and direction of V. Todd Ferreira Funeral Services and Archie Tanner Memorial Chapel, Starke, Fl. 904-964-5757. Visit
