INGHAM, RUTH AUDREY
SOCALL REDD
Ruth (Toot) Audrey Socall Redd Ingham (75 years old) of Bronson, Florida formally of Detroit, Michigan and for many years the Florida east coast (Eau Gallie, West Melbourne, Palm Bay, and Vero Beach) died on September 15, 2019 in Haven Hospice of Gainesville, Florida surrounded by her children.
In the early years of her life, she was married to her first late husband Ellis G. Redd having 3 children with him. During the '60s in Detroit, Michigan she was a go-go dancer, President of the P.T.A., and co-owner of the Renegade and Toot's CB Mobile Wigwam Shack. Later after moving to Florida she did volunteer work in the community and enjoyed working at a plant nursery part-time. She was a good housekeeper, avid gardener, and loved animals.
She lived with and was briefly married (less than a year) to her late second husband Jerry O. Ingham who died of cancer in 1981. She helped raise his granddaughter Ruthie Ingham, until his death. In 2005, she moved to Bronson, Florida with a physical disability and chronic illness to be closer to her children.
She is survived by Victoria A. Redd (James R. Langford), Allen (Thunder) Redd, & William T. Redd, and a brown fawn mixed-chihuahua named Ginger Girl who is now adopted by her daughter. Ruth is also survived by 2 Sisters Geraldine Roberts (Butch) and Joan Markovich, and one brother Ronald Socall (Marlene) and many nieces and nephews. A private memorial service for the family will be held in Archer, Florida.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019
