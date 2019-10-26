Home

RUTH CARROLL Obituary
CARROLL, RUTH
1922-2019
Ruth Carroll, 97, of Chiefland, FL formally of Crestline, OH passed away on Thursday, October 24th, 2019 at her home after a long illness.
Ruth was born in Carter County, Kentucky on May 15th, 1922 to the late Ambrose and Virginia (Rucker) Branham. She married Rollen J. Carroll in 1938 to 1996 (deceased) and re-married Lamar Burnette in 1998. Ruth was a homemaker and retired assembly line worker at Geauga Plastics for 25 years. She enjoyed gospel music and loved to have yard sales and flea markets. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. In addition to her husband Lamar Burnette; she is survived by her children, Elwood (Brenda ) Carroll, of Webster, FL; Jenny (Sam) Goble, of Newberry, FL; Gene Carroll, of Trenton, FL; Charles (Barbara) Carroll, Kenny Carroll, and Carl (Lori) Carroll all of Crestline, OH; Eula (Kevin) Mandeville, of Tampa, FL; 28 grandchildren, 62 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Rollen Carroll; daughter, Rosie Carroll; granddaughter, Angie Carrol; siblings, Elizabeth Cook, Andy Branham, Hazel Branham, Polly Phillips, James Branham, Emma Patterson, Webber Branham and Mary Briner.
Friends may call on Sunday, October 27th, 2019 from 4:00-6:00 PM at the Knauff Funeral Home Chapel in Chiefland, FL. Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, October 28th, 2019 at the Knauff Funeral Home Chapel in Chiefland, FL. with Pastor Travis Hudson officiating. Burial to follow the service at the Chiefland Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Knauff Funeral Home-Chiefland, FL (352) 493-4777, 715 W. Park Ave. Chiefland, FL 32626. You may visit our website at
www.knaufffuneralhomes.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019
