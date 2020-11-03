1/1
Ruth Franklin
1953 - 2020
Ruth Franklin
High Springs - Ruth E. Franklin, age 67, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Oct. 30, 2020, surrounded by her family.
Ruth was born on October 14, 1953, in Baltimore, MD. to James and Shirley Francis Grubb.
Ruth was an avid nature lover and enjoyed gardening, butterflies, birds, and being outdoors whenever she could. She worked for the Federal Government for 37 years at Everglades National Park, the DEA, and the VA.
Ruth and her husband Mike, of 50 years, lived and raised their children in Homestead, Florida, before moving to High Springs, to be close to their grandchildren.
Her family was everything to her and she was proud to be considered the "fun Grandma". For many years, Ruth was the backbone of the family's successful racing team.
She is survived by her Loving Husband of 50 years, Mike Franklin, Mother; Shirley Roberts, Children; Mike Franklin Jr (Cheryl), Lori Evans (Philip), Sisters; Libby Bonanza, Susan Brotherton, Roxanne Perez, Brothers; Jim Grubb and Scott Roberts. Eight grandchildren; Bryan, Bradley, Brooke, Olivia and Jack Evans, Kristin, Jimmy, Bonnie.
A Celebration of Ruth's Life will be held on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Fellowship Baptist Church, 16916 NW US Hwy 441 High Springs at 11:00 am. Pastors Damon Boudoin and Rick Lawrence will officiate.
Burial will follow at Forest Grove Cemetery, Alachua.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Fellowship Baptist Church
