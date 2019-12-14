|
KALCH, RUTH
LOUISE SINGER, 88
Ruth Kalch passed away peacefully at Haven E.T. York Hospice Care Center on Saturday, December 7, 2019. She was 88 years old.
Ruth was born September 29, 1931, in Brooksville, Florida, to Richard and Florence Singer. In 1949, she graduated from Hernando County High School in Brooksville and a year later, moved to Gainesville to begin working at the Alachua County Home Demonstration Office in the Seagle Building. In 1953, she married Lester W. Kalch. They were married for 65 years and had three children together.
In her younger years, she was a member of the Lake Forest Homemakers Club and was an active member of the University Women's Club. Up until recently, she was a volunteer at North Florida Regional Medical Center, where she worked the Information Desk for 30 years. She was also a parent volunteer in the school system for her three children and her two grandchildren.
Ruth traveled extensively with Lester and the two of them hosted many tours to Alaska, Hawaii and Europe. She enjoyed spending time at the family cabin in Cashiers, NC. Her favorite holiday was Thanksgiving when her entire extended family gathered each year for a reunion to give thanks for their many blessings, laugh and enjoy being together as a family.
Ruth had four sisters, one brother, three children and two grandchildren that she dearly loved. She is predeceased by her husband, Lester Kalch, and her brother, Paul Singer. She is survived by her sons Clifford (Barbara) Kalch and Lee (Laura) Kalch, daughter, Donna (partner Alfred Alves) Stricker, grandchildren, Sarah (partner Brian Thornton) Prentice and Bruce Stricker, and sisters Martha Stevens, Mildred Hinkle, Annabelle (Jimmy) Hines, Caroline (Bill) Roth and many loving nieces and nephews.
At the request of Ruth, there will be no memorial service. However, contributions in her memory may be made to Haven Hospice, 4200 NW 90th Boulevard, Gainesville, FL 32606.
