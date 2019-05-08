Home

Ruth Katherine Johnson Obituary
JOHNSON,
RUTH KATHERINE, 101
Ruth Katherine Johnson, of Gainesville, passed away peacefully at Haven Hospice Tuesday, April 30, 2019. She was 101 years of age. She was born in Springfield, Missouri to Oscar and Blanche Alfry Freeman. She came to the University of Florida, and proudly graduated with a teaching degree. She was a huge Gator fan!
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband Robert Johnson, and her brother Kenneth Freeman. She is survived by a nephew Jack Falkenhof of Lake Wales, FL. Arrangements are under the care of MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 311 S. Main ST Gainesville, FL 32601.
352-376-5361 www.milamfh.com
GO GATORS!
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 8 to May 9, 2019
