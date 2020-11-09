Ruth Morris Keitt
Gainesville - Ruth Morris Keitt, a resident of the Village at Gainesville, died at age 83 on October 27th at the Haven Hospice after a prolonged illness. She leaves her husband, Dr. Alan Seaver Keitt and 3 sons, Andrew Wannamaker Keitt, and his wife Aileen Guererro-Keitt of Birmingham AL, Timothy Hastings Keitt and his wife Laura Gonzalez Guzman of Austin TX and Bradford Seaver Keitt and his wife Myra Finkelstein Keitt of Santa Cruz CA. She also is survived by her two sisters Dorothy Morris Curtiss of Lincoln MA and Elizbeth Morris Lenerville of Lemmon SD and 5 grandchildren ages 10 to 16: Elena Sophia Keitt and Marina Isabella Keitt of Austin, Seaver Guererro Gouverneur Keitt, of Birimingham, and Alexander Myer Rivera Keitt and Nicolas Hastings Rivera Keitt of Santa Cruz.
Ruth Gouverneur Morris was born in Salem MA, the daughter of Rev. Frederick Myers Morris and Dorothy Quincy Hastings Morris. She went to schools in Newton Center MA, Minneapolis MN and New York City. She graduated from Wellesley College in 1959. Ruth and Alan were married June 11, 1960 by her father at St.Thomas Church in Manhattan. Ruth's children were born in Boston MA and London England.
Ruth moved to Gainesville FL with her family in 1968. She took courses at Santa Fe Community College in organic gardening with Margaret Cole and gestalt therapy with Dr. Pat Korb. She received her Masters in Social Work degree from the FSU program in Gainesville. She worked as an independent family therapist at Breakthrough Counselling in Gainesville for 20 years.
Ruth studied watercolors with her teacher, Annie Pais for 12 years. She led many meditation and yoga retreats at her home in Archer. She was given a Croning ceremony by the Gainesville Women's community on her 50th birthday.
Ruth was a cofounder of Plowshares Community Supported Agriculture in 1996. With Rose Koenig as farmer, Plowshares provided weekly seasonal vegetable shares to 100 members for 16 years. It was the first core-group initiated CSA in Florida.
In 2002 Ruth and Alan moved to Hartland, Vermont to join with 20 other families in the founding of Cobb Hill Cohousing, (cobbhill.org
) an intentional community dedicated to sustainable practices. While there she developed her skills in painting with poured acrylics with teacher Georgina Forbes, taught art to the resident children and did the work of community. She returned to Gainesville in 2015 with increasing difficulties with language and memory.
Ruth had a buoyant spirit which endeared her to her many friends and clients. She was an indelible feminine presence in an otherwise male household while participating vigorously in the activities of her family involving horses, boats, boots and backpacks. She was a faithful fan for her sons' soccer and cross country teams. She was moderator and a member of the choir of the United Church of Gainesville. A remembrance celebration will be planned at a future date as circumstances allow.