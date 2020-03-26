|
HOPE, RUTH S.
Ruth S. Hope, age 91 of Windsor Florida passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020. Mrs. Hope was born November 29, 1928 in Windsor Florida to Bob and Bessie Snowden.
Ruth graduated from Gainesville High School. She then went and worked for Southern Bell and retired after 40 years. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She also loved spending time with her grandchildren and taking them fishing. She loved God and was a member of Windsor Baptist Church for many years.
She is preceded in death by her husband James Maurice Hope and daughter Gail Sanders. She is survived by her loving son Steve Hope, and sisters Margie Stevens and Grace James, brother George (Lois) Snowden, her grandchildren Moira Hope, James Hope, Aaron (Jenn) Hope, Kathy (Danny) Bolton, Joey (Cindy) Burlingame and 12 great grandchildren.
Graveside service will be held at 12pm on Friday March 27, 2020 at Providence United Methodist Church Cemetery in Windsor Florida. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to Haven Hospice 4200 NW 90th Blvd. Gainesville, Florida 32606. Arrangements are made in the care of Milam Funeral and Cremation Services 311 S. Main Street Gainesville, Fl 32601 (352)376-5361.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020