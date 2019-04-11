|
|
JONES, RUTHA LEE
Mother Rutha Lee Jones, age 96, slept peacefully away April 4th, 2019 at the E.T. York Haven Hospice Center, Gainesville, FL. Mother Jones was a faithful and dedicated lifelong member of Mt. Bethel Baptist Church where she served on the Mother's Board, Usher Board, Hospitality Committee, Missionary Board, and as a Sunday School Teacher. Her son, Eddy L. Jones preceded her in death.
She is survived by her children; Willie James Jones, Jamestown, NC, Fannie Mae Smith, Gainesville, FL, four grandchildren, four great grandchildren, friend and caregiver; Annette Johnson (Ronald), Micanopy, FL.
Funeral Services for Mother Jones will be held 11:00am, Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Mt. Bethel House of God, Pastor Murvin Sheppard, Officiating, Minister Harry Jones, Presiding; burial will follow Haynes Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Mother Jones will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 2:00pm until 4:30pm, and 6:00pm until 8:00pm at Mt. Bethel House of God, and on Saturday at the Church from 10:00am until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet on Saturday at the Church.
'A CHESTNUT SERVICE'
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019