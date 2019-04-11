Home

Services
Chestnut Funeral Home - Gainesville
18 NW 8th Avenue
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 372-2537
Reposing
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Chestnut Memorial Chapel
Reposing
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mt. Bethel House of God
Reposing
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
at the Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Bethel House of God
RUTHA LEE JONES

RUTHA LEE JONES Obituary
JONES, RUTHA LEE
Mother Rutha Lee Jones, age 96, slept peacefully away April 4th, 2019 at the E.T. York Haven Hospice Center, Gainesville, FL. Mother Jones was a faithful and dedicated lifelong member of Mt. Bethel Baptist Church where she served on the Mother's Board, Usher Board, Hospitality Committee, Missionary Board, and as a Sunday School Teacher. Her son, Eddy L. Jones preceded her in death.
She is survived by her children; Willie James Jones, Jamestown, NC, Fannie Mae Smith, Gainesville, FL, four grandchildren, four great grandchildren, friend and caregiver; Annette Johnson (Ronald), Micanopy, FL.
Funeral Services for Mother Jones will be held 11:00am, Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Mt. Bethel House of God, Pastor Murvin Sheppard, Officiating, Minister Harry Jones, Presiding; burial will follow Haynes Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Mother Jones will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 2:00pm until 4:30pm, and 6:00pm until 8:00pm at Mt. Bethel House of God, and on Saturday at the Church from 10:00am until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet on Saturday at the Church.
'A CHESTNUT SERVICE'
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019
