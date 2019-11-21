Home

Duncan Brothers Funeral Home
428 Nw 8Th St
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 376-2437
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Duncan Brothers Funeral Home
428 Nw 8Th St
Gainesville, FL 32601
Graveside service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Paul Memorial Cemetery
Gainesville, FL
RUTHIE MICHELLE THOMAS Obituary
THOMAS,
RUTHIE MICHELLE
Ruthie, age 47, who lived in Valdosta, Georgia, transitioned there on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, following a brief stay at South Georgia Medical Center.
Graveside Services will be held 11:00AM Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Saint Paul Memorial Cemetery (Gainesville, FL) with Bishop Charles Sawyer officiating. Ms. Thomas will be viewed at the Funeral Home Friday 2:00-7:00PM - And on Saturday at the Cemetery with the Processional. The Procession will form at the residence of her Father - Henry Thomas Jr. (& Kathy) 9029 SW 100th Terrace, Gainesville, at 9:15AM.
Ruthie leaves to mourn her mother - Patty (& Bishop Charles) Sawyer of Valdosta, GA; father - Henry (& Kathy) Thomas, Jr. of Gainesville, FL; brothers - Ritchie (& Elizabeth) Thomas of Thomasville, GA, Charles (& Rachel) Davis of Savannah, GA and Bryan Thomas of Gainesville, FL (Henry Leroy Thomas, III preceded her in death); sister - Kayla (& Jeremy) Sanders of Gainesville, FL; paternal grandmother - Mamie McCray of Gainesville, FL (maternal grandparents - Ruth and Willie Green and paternal grandfathers - Henry Thomas, Sr. and Gus McCray preceded her in death); and a host of Aunts, Uncles, Nephews, Nieces, Cousins and sorrowing Friends (with a loving, faithful and dedicated friend - Tasha Butcher of Copperas Cove, TX).
Arrangements Entrusted To DUNCAN BROTHERS' FUNERAL HOME
FUNERAL HOME
428 NW 8TH St
Gainesville, FL
Published in Gainesville Sun from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019
