THOMAS,
RUTHIE MICHELLE
Ruthie, age 47, who lived in Valdosta, Georgia, transitioned there on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, following a brief stay at South Georgia Medical Center.
Graveside Services will be held 11:00AM Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Saint Paul Memorial Cemetery (Gainesville, FL) with Bishop Charles Sawyer officiating. Ms. Thomas will be viewed at the Funeral Home Friday 2:00-7:00PM - And on Saturday at the Cemetery with the Processional. The Procession will form at the residence of her Father - Henry Thomas Jr. (& Kathy) 9029 SW 100th Terrace, Gainesville, at 9:15AM.
Ruthie leaves to mourn her mother - Patty (& Bishop Charles) Sawyer of Valdosta, GA; father - Henry (& Kathy) Thomas, Jr. of Gainesville, FL; brothers - Ritchie (& Elizabeth) Thomas of Thomasville, GA, Charles (& Rachel) Davis of Savannah, GA and Bryan Thomas of Gainesville, FL (Henry Leroy Thomas, III preceded her in death); sister - Kayla (& Jeremy) Sanders of Gainesville, FL; paternal grandmother - Mamie McCray of Gainesville, FL (maternal grandparents - Ruth and Willie Green and paternal grandfathers - Henry Thomas, Sr. and Gus McCray preceded her in death); and a host of Aunts, Uncles, Nephews, Nieces, Cousins and sorrowing Friends (with a loving, faithful and dedicated friend - Tasha Butcher of Copperas Cove, TX).
Arrangements Entrusted To DUNCAN BROTHERS'
FUNERAL HOME
428 NW 8TH St
Gainesville, FL
Published in Gainesville Sun from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019