SALLIE MAE GRAY COFFEE

COFFEE, SALLIE MAE GRAY
(1953-2019)
On April 15, 2019, Sallie Coffee, 65, of Gainesville, Fl. answered the Lord's call.
Sallie will be remembered by her six children; Denise Wills, Lamont Gray, Brenda Sherman, Johnnie Mae Gray, Mary Ann Coffee and Bernice Coffee, step-children; Joyce Nelson, Maxine Barr, Benjamin Coffee, and Robert Coffee; five brothers, Elijah Gray, David Gray (Diane) Joe Livingston (Shannon) and Billy Gray (Juanita); two sisters, Annette Gray and Barbara Holland; three sisters-in-law; Lucy Rhim, Lue Chisholm and Pat Livingston, twenty-two grandchildren and six great-grands.
Services will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019, 11:00 a.m. @ Archer Church of God In Christ (17370 SW 128th Place, Archer, Florida 32618). Viewing will be one-hour prior before service. Service of Excellence are under the direction of D Williams Mortuary Services, LLC (6120 SW 13th Street Gainesville, Florida). Floral Arrangements will be accepted at D. Williams Mortuary Services, LLC. On Friday between the hours of 10am-6pm.

Dwilliamsmortuary.com
L.F.D/ Daphina Carnegie
Williams Co-Owner/
Alphonso Williams
(352) 204-2381
'Serving With A
Spirit of Excellence'
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019
