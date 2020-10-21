1/
Sally Barnum
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sally's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sally Barnum
Sally Barnum, 62, passed away peacefully at Haven Hospice, Oct. 16 with family by her side.
Sally was preceded in death by her parents, Royal and Georgette Barnum and sister Ruth Barnum. Sally is survived by her brother Peter Barnum(Cindy), Susan Packer (Sheldon), her boyfriend of 21 years, Bill Pfeiffer, niece Stacy Barnum Caldwell(Dustin), two great nieces, Madison and Mackenzie Moore and her cousins.
Sally was born in Danbury, Conn. and moved to Gainesville in 1966.
She worked for Dr. Edward Weinselbaum until his death in 2007, then worked for Dr. Arlene Weinselbaum until Sally retired in July 2020.
Sally loved attending drag races, being on the water, nature and wildlife. She loved all animals, especially her two cats.
Due to COVID, no funeral or memorial service is immediately planned.
Donations to Gainesville Pet Rescue can be made in Sally's memory.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gainesville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved