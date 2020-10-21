Sally Barnum

Sally Barnum, 62, passed away peacefully at Haven Hospice, Oct. 16 with family by her side.

Sally was preceded in death by her parents, Royal and Georgette Barnum and sister Ruth Barnum. Sally is survived by her brother Peter Barnum(Cindy), Susan Packer (Sheldon), her boyfriend of 21 years, Bill Pfeiffer, niece Stacy Barnum Caldwell(Dustin), two great nieces, Madison and Mackenzie Moore and her cousins.

Sally was born in Danbury, Conn. and moved to Gainesville in 1966.

She worked for Dr. Edward Weinselbaum until his death in 2007, then worked for Dr. Arlene Weinselbaum until Sally retired in July 2020.

Sally loved attending drag races, being on the water, nature and wildlife. She loved all animals, especially her two cats.

Due to COVID, no funeral or memorial service is immediately planned.

Donations to Gainesville Pet Rescue can be made in Sally's memory.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store