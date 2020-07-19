1/1
SAM JACKSON CASON Sr.
CASON, SR., SAM JACKSON
02/17/1954 - 07/07/2020
To my husband: words could never be as deep as my love for you. You were my love, my life, my everything. My heart breaks in half. But, God is with me and now you are with God. The angels seemed to come so quickly.....Sam, Jr. and I laid by you laughing, remembering all of awesome memories and it seems as if I turned around and you were gone. I love you always, your Rose.
Dad, I love you so much. I will do my very best to always make you proud of me. You are my hero, the man I looked up to and wished to be like. You are the man I always hope I conduct my actions like. You are my everything. How greatly, God blessed me to have you as dad. I love you dad, Sam Jackson Cason, Jr.
Sam Jackson Cason Sr. , 66 years old, of Trenton, Florida went to be with God on: July 7, 2020 in the arms of his wife (Rose) and son (Sam Jackson Cason, Jr.).
To his many many friends, he loved you all. And favorite times for him was remembering all the fun and funny things you guys had done together. (DRILTECH) (OFAB).
There will be no funeral or memorial as he wished. But, his good, honest , fair, joking , caring, giving and loving reputation- will live in all who knew him. The angels have taken to heaven - someone very extra special. His ashes will remain with son (Sam Jackson Cason, Jr.) Always. We miss you.

Published in Gainesville Sun from Jul. 19 to Jul. 20, 2020.
