ALEXANDER, SAMMIE
Mr. Sammie Alexander, 76 of Williston, Florida passed away on March 19, 2019.
He is survived by his daughter, Delia V. Alexander Wells (Robert), a son, Thaddius L. Alexander and one grandson, Daniel A. Wells.
The Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11am @ Greater Rockhill MBC, 48 NE 10th St. Williston, FL. Interment will follow in Strain Cemetery, Williston, Fl. Viewing will be held one hour prior to services.
Services are under the
Professional Care of Carnegie
Funeral Home (217 SE 4th Ave.) Chiefland, Florida.
(352) 493-1857
'Providing Everlasting
Memories and Love'
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019