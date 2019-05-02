|
|
GRIMES, SAMUEL LEE, 77
Samuel L. Grimes of Lake City, FL transitioned April 12, 2019. Survived by his wife, Gladys E. Grimes; children, Claudia and Demetrius Grimes; stepchildren, Elbert Gillins, Leola Gillins, Fred Gillins, Inez Oaks; several grands and great grands; sisters, Lula Mae Armstead, Birda Bell, Catherine Ealy; mother-in-law, Julia Mae Crapps; and other relatives and friends. Memorial Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church, Hawthorne, FL, Rev. Carl Smart is Pastor, Rev. Ida Elmore is officiating. There is no viewing. Family will meet at the church 10:45 a.m.
PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME OF HAWTHORNE
www.pinkney-smithfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 2 to May 3, 2019