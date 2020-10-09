1/1
Samuel Stangle
1946 - 2020
Samuel Stangle
Gainesville - Samuel Stangle "Junior", 74, of Gainesville, Florida passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020. He was born in Martinsville, N.J. on July 26, 1946, to Samuel and Susan Stangle and is survived by his wife of 54 years, Rose "Babe" Stangle, four children, and seven grandchildren.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated October 22 2020 at 11 am at Queen of Peace Catholic Church 10900 S.W. 24th Avenue Gainesville, Florida 32607 with FR. Alberto Esposito as celebrant.
Burial will be in Arlington National Cemetery with military honors.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
