Phillip & Wiley Mortuary, Inc.
310 State Road 26
Melrose, FL 32666
(352) 475-2000
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Phillip & Wiley Mortuary, Inc.
310 State Road 26
Melrose, FL 32666
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
at the church
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
First Assembly Faith Fellowship
2303 SE 27th Street
Gainesville, FL
View Map
SAMUEL WILLIAMS Obituary
WILLIAMS, SAMUEL
Mr. Samuel Williams of Gainesville, Florida peacefully passed away Monday, April 1, 2019. Celebration of life service for Mr. Williams will take place Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 11:00AM from First Assembly Faith Fellowship, 2303 SE 27th Street Gainesville, FL. Place of eternal rest will follow in God's Garden. Family visitation will take place FRIDAY at The Mortuary, 310 State Road 26 Melrose, FL from 5:00PM-7:00PM, and Saturday at the church from 10:00AM-11:00AM. The cortège will assemble at the church at 10:30AM.
phillipwiley.com
352-475-2000
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019
