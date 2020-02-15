|
|
O'CONNOR, SANDRA B.
Sandra B. O'Connor of Gainesville, FL. passed to her heavenly Father on January 31, 2020. Sandra was born in Jacksonville, FL on July 27, 1944. She loved being on and near the water and the Blue Ridge Mountains in North Carolina, and was an avid Gator fan. She retired from Southern Bell & Bell South where she worked for 33 years. She then joined the staff of Haven Hospice of Gainesville for many years.
Sandra was an active member of Holy Faith Catholic Church as well as the Angels of Mercy, where she was Angel of the Year in 2014. Sandra was preceded in death by her husband Paul K. and they were married for 42 years. Sandra is lovingly survived by her son, Michael Sean, brother-in-law Michael (Janie), sister-in-law, Kathy (Fred) Franz, nieces, and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9am, Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Holy Faith Catholic Church. Interment will follow at a later date at the Forest Meadows Memorial Park - East, in the Military Garden of Honor. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Sandra's memory to the Haven Hospice of Gainesville. Arrangements are under the care of Forest Meadows Funeral Home, 725 NW 23rd Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32609. 352-378-2528.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020