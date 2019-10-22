Home

SANDRA EYLER Obituary
EYLER, SANDRA
DARLENE 'COUEY'
Sandra Darlene 'Couey' Eyler of Chiefland, FL passed away at home on Saturday, October 19, 2019. She was 78.
Sandra was a care giver for numerous people over the years. She enjoyed working on her farm and she enjoyed spending time with her family that she loved dearly.
Sandra is predeceased by her husband's Harry Couey Sr. and Ross Eyler and sister, Gwendolyn Hunter. She is survived by her son, Harry (Sherry) Couey Jr.; brother, Bobby Deas; grandson, William Earl (Natalie) Couey; great-grandson, Caleb Champion; niece, Cynthia Davis; great-niece, Brittany Lambert; great-great nephew, Ryder Dale Lambert.
Visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00 PM on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at the Knauff Funeral Home Chapel in Chiefland, FL. Funeral Service will at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at the Pine Grove Baptist Church in Trenton, FL with Dr. Greg Douglas officiating. Burial will follow the service at the Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Knauff Funeral Home-Chiefland, FL.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
