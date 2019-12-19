|
|
MARKHAM, SANDRA L.
Mrs. Sandra L. Markham age 69, passed away December 8th, 2019 at The Plaza Health and Rehabilitation Center, Gainesville, FL. Mrs. Markham was employed as a Human Service Worker I at Tacachale, and a Home Healthcare Aide with Williams 24 Hour Eldercare.
She is survived by her husband; Fred Markham, Sr., Gainesville, FL, children; Fred Markham, II, Andrew Markham, Zebbie Markham, Tafaneshia Markham. All of Gainesville, FL, mother; Nellie Perry, Gainesville, siblings; Charlie Parry (Dorothy), Tampa, FL, Alicestine Strong (Raymond), Gainesville, FL, nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Markham will be held, 11:00am Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Grove Park Community Christian Church, Rev. John Bradley, Pastor, Rev. Tyrone Blue, Eulogist. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Mrs. Markham will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, December 20th, 2019 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm, and on Saturday at the Church from 10:00am until the hour of Service, family and friends are asked to meet on Saturday at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Alicestine Strong, 415 S.E. 15th Street, Gainesville, at 10:00am to form the Cortege.
A CHESTNUT SERVICE
Published in Gainesville Sun from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019