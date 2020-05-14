NEAL, SANDRAThe family of Sandra Daniels Neal would like to announce her passing on May 8, 2020 in Gainesville, Florida at Shands Hospital.The family will be having a Graveside ceremony to celebrate her life on Saturday May 16,2020, 2:00 pm., Jim Milton Cemetery, Bronson Florida. Viewing will be held one hour prior to the ceremony.Keep It Real, Sandra will be missed by her husband; Andrew James Neal; children, Terrance Miller, Danielx Daniels and Ebonae Howard; 12 grandchildren and six siblings.Service of Excellence are held under the direction of D. Williams Mortuary Services (6120 SW 13th Street Gainesville Florida). Please remember Social Distancing and help us keep our families and community safe.'Serving With A Spirit OfExcellence'(352) 204-2381