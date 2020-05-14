SANDRA NEAL
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share SANDRA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NEAL, SANDRA
The family of Sandra Daniels Neal would like to announce her passing on May 8, 2020 in Gainesville, Florida at Shands Hospital.
The family will be having a Graveside ceremony to celebrate her life on Saturday May 16,2020, 2:00 pm., Jim Milton Cemetery, Bronson Florida. Viewing will be held one hour prior to the ceremony.
Keep It Real, Sandra will be missed by her husband; Andrew James Neal; children, Terrance Miller, Danielx Daniels and Ebonae Howard; 12 grandchildren and six siblings.
Service of Excellence are held under the direction of D. Williams Mortuary Services (6120 SW 13th Street Gainesville Florida). Please remember Social Distancing and help us keep our families and community safe.
dwilliams.com
'Serving With A Spirit Of
Excellence'
(352) 204-2381

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 14 to May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
16
Viewing
01:00 PM
Send Flowers
MAY
16
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Jim Milton Cemetery,
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
D Williams Mortuary Services
6120 SW 13th Street
Gainesville, FL 32608
(352) 204-2381
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved