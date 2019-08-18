Home

SANDRA PARSONS MANN

SANDRA PARSONS MANN Obituary
MANN, SANDRA PARSONS
(1941-2019)
One of the most beautiful, intelligent, talented, creative, generous, caring, funny, loving ladies that people have ever known passed into God's hands on August 4, 2019 at 77 years old after fighting an extended 10-year battle with leukemia. She was a resilient fighter who refused to give up despite numerous obstacles with her health.
Sandy, as she was known to her friends, spent the last 25 years of her life in Gainesville where she immersed herself with a merchandising job and her two favorite hobbies, Friends of the Library and the Alachua County Master Gardener Association, which she devoted 15 years and 18 years to, respectively.
Sandy loved plants and butterflies. Her home and gardens were a beautiful site to behold, complete with every butterfly-attracting plant she could find and plant.
An English and French major in college, Sandy was a stickler for proper use of the English language, routinely correcting her family members when they faltered.
She is survived by her husband of 44 years, two sons, one stepdaughter, two daughters-in-law, seven grandchildren, one grandson-in-law, two great grandchildren, and her half sister.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019
