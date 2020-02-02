|
BERTRAND, SARA LEE
Sara Lee Bertrand, age 62 of Gainesville passed away January 31, 2020 in Gainesville. Sara was born April 19, 1957 in Philadelphia, PA. to Harry and Norma Pesin Newman.
Sara was a Paralegal. She was a true Nittany Lion. She loved Life, and fought a long hard battle with breast cancer.
She is survived by her husband; Jacques Charles Bertrand, sons: Brett Steiner (Erin), Jarred Steiner, stepchildren; Chase and Maggie Bertrand, sister Gail Gorenstein, 4 grandchildren; Lorelei, Logan, Lily and Noah.
Funeral service will be held Monday, February 3, 2020 at Congregation B'Nai Israel, 3830 N.W. 16 Blvd., Gainesville at 3:00 PM. with Rabbi David Kaiman officiating. Burial will follow at B'Nai Israel Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Sara's Memory to Susan G. Komen
