LARSON, SARAH GASKINS

Sarah Gaskins Larson, of Gainesville, FL, age 81, peacefully went home to be with her family and Lord and savior, Jesus Christ on August 25, 2020. She is survived by her brother and sister, 2 sons, 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. A small family-only service will be held at a later date.

