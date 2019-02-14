|
HYATT, SARAH IONE
SNIDER MOORE
Taylor Funeral Home of Gibson, Georgia announces the death and funeral services of Mrs. Sarah Ione Snider Moore Hyatt, age 99, of Gainesville, Florida, formally of Crescent Beach, St. Augustine, Florida. Mrs. Hyatt died Saturday evening January 19, 2019, at the E.T. York Hospice Care in Gainesville, Fl.
Graveside services were held 11:00 AM Saturday, January 26, 2019, in the Mill Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with Mr. Ken Slater officiating.
A native of Mitchell, GA Sarah Ione Snider was born at home on July 6, 1919, the youngest of three sisters. Her father Dr. J.T. Snider was a country physician and her mother Della Nisbet Snider was a nurse. Her father was descended from the Saltzburgers, among the original settlers of Georgia, who emigrated to the US in the 1700's. Her mother came from an early Scots-Irish Georgia family populated by Presbyterian ministers, farmers and doctors.
After graduating high school at fifteen, Ione attended The Georgia State College for Women in Milledgeville and graduated at 19 with a major in French. She taught French and English in Glascock County, but soon married Robert 'Bob' Moore a graduate of the University of Georgia. Under the influence of her physician father, her husband decided to attend the Medical College of Georgia and after receiving his M.D. became a public health physician. Following Bob's unexpected death in a car accident, Ione returned to teaching school to support her family, first in Palatka, Florida and later in Orlando, Florida. She obtained a Master's Degree in Education from the University of Florida to further her career. In later years she returned to her home place in Glascock County and continued teaching school. Later she retired to her beloved Crescent Beach, Florida, where she resided over 30 years. Ione was an active member of the Altrusa Club in St. Augustine. Ione also volunteered as a 'pink lady' at Flagler Hospital for years during the 1970's and 80's. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Ione was preceded in death by her parents, husband: Dr. Robert Moore, daughter Edith Benzinger, PhD, sisters Edith and Evelyn and grandson Robert Morrison, and is survived by daughter and sons in law Bo Morrison EdD and husband Paul and Robbie Slater MD and husband Ken, grandchildren Richard Benzinger, MD, Sarah Morrison-Davis, Joanna Morrison Pernela, Andrew Slater, Alex Slater and nephew Lee Raudonis. She is also survived by great grandchildren Betsy Benzinger, Sebastian Morrison-Davis, Zoe and Madeleine Pernella and many neighbors and friends.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019