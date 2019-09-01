|
KERSLAKE,
SARAH JANE ALLEN
Sarah Jane Allen Kerslake, age 84, was born on September 24, 1934, in Roodhouse, Ill. and died peacefully at Ayers Health & Rehab Center on August 20, 2019. She was the daughter of Verne James Allen and Martha Ellen Hershey Allen. She grew up in Illinois and graduated from Roodhouse High School. She then attended the University of Illinois where she was a member of Zeta Phi Eta of the University Theatre. At the University of Illinois, she earned a Bachelor of Arts in the Teaching of Speech. During college, Sarah met her future husband, Kenneth A. Kerslake, and they were married after she graduated, on August 25, 1956, in Mt Vernon, NY. She was a school teacher until they moved to Gainesville, Fl, in 1958, their permanent residence, where they raised their family and lived out their life.
Sarah, known to her friends as Sally, was very active in the community volunteering her time. throughout the years she volunteered for Shands Auxiliary as a Pink Lady, with the University Women's Club on the scholarship and fundraising committee, and the Friends of the Library. She also enjoyed participating in the University's Gourmet group. All of this she managed while being a home maker and assistant printmaker in Ken's home art studio. Sarah was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth A. Kerslake of 50 years. She is survived by her son, Capt. Scott Paul Kerslake, retired career US Marines Master Gunnery Sgt., and daughter Katherine Rambo (Keith). Grandchildren: Rebecca (great granddaughter Kayla Ragin), Michael Guthrie, Amy Santillan (Anna), David Guthrie (Tabitha), Amber Kerslake, Thomas Rambo (Rebecca), Matthew Rambo (Brennan). A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 14th, at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 100 NE 1st Street, Gainesville, FL 32601. Interment immediately to follow in the church courtyard followed by a reception at Holy Trinity. In lieu of flowers the family suggests a donation in her memory to the University of Florida Art scholarship fund. The link below will navigate donors to the UF Foundation giving page where they will need to enter the name of the fund (Sarah and Kenneth Kerslake Endowment) or the fund number (014521) to support the fund.
https://www.uff.ufl.edu/
give-now/ .
Click the 'x' to get to the first page to enter fund info. Arrangements are under the care of Forest Meadows Funeral Home, 725 NW 23rd Avenue Gainesville, Florida 32609 (352) 378-2528
forestmeadowsfh.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019