Carnegie Funeral Home
217 S.E. 4th Ave.
Chiefland, FL 32626
352-493-1857
SARAH JANE SMITH Obituary
SMITH, SARAH JANE
Mother Sarah Jane Smith, 87 of Williston, Florida transitioned from her earthly home to her heavenly house on July 21, 2019.
She leaves to cherish her memories, one son, Lee Smith (Wendy), one daughter; Alverial Curtis (Luther) all of Williston, Florida.
The Homegoing Celebration for Mother Smith is 2pm Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Raleigh Church Of God By Faith, 170 NE 9th St. Williston, Fl. Interment will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Viewing will be held Friday, July 26, 2019 from 6-8pm at Raleigh Church Of God By Faith and one hour prior to service.
Services are under the
Professional Care of
Carnegie Funeral Home
(217 SE 4th Ave.)
Chiefland, Florida.
(352)493-1857
'Providing Everlasting
Memories and Love'
Published in Gainesville Sun from July 25 to July 26, 2019
