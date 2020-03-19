|
BRYANT, SARAH L.
Mrs. Sarah L. Bryant, affectionately called, 'Peggy', age 66, passed away March 10, 2020 at Shands Hospital at the University of Florida. Mrs. Bryant was a member of Johnson Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. She was a graduate of Gainesville High School, class of 1970 and was employed as a Human Service Worker at Tacachale. Her parents, Walter, Sr. and Elisha Bryant, siblings, James M. Bryant, Clinnie Mae Price, John E. Bryant, Walter Bryant, Jr., and Valerie Bryant all preceded her in death.
Mrs. Bryant is survived by her children, Gary Bryant (Kristen), Gregory Bryant, Courtney Reynolds, Denise Johnson, Jasmine Reynolds, all of Gainesville, FL, siblings, Moses Bryant, Gainesville, FL, Nettie Stovall, South Hampton, MA, aunts, Mildred Petteway Ora Mae Aaron, both of Starke, FL, grandchildren, Jordan M. Bryant, London A. Johnson, numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Bryant will be held 11:00am, Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Johnson Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Rev. S. R. Seales, Pastor, Rev. Michael Griffin, Eulogist; burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, Gainesville, FL. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N. W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Mrs. Bryant will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, March 20, 2020 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm, and on Saturday at the Church from 10:00am until the hour of Service.
Family and friends are asked to meet on Saturday at the home of Mrs. Bryant, 2205 S.E. 46th Terrace, Gainesville, FL, at 10:0am to form the Cortege.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020